The "8th ECAS European Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the previous success of ECAS in Sweden, the UK and Malta, the 8th Summit will explore the latest developments in the corporate aviation sector of Europe and new business opportunities and challenges. It will also provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organization interested in this marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, discuss different business models, enhance our knowledge about the European market, learn about the regional infrastructure development, and network with leading experts.

Agenda Highlights

European corporate aviation in 2020: Growth and challenges for the future

The European operators' panel

Aircraft management, maintenance and operations in Europe

Financing and leasing business aircraft

Purchase and sale of business aircraft in Europe

Speakers

James Carroll, Director, Business Development Western Europe, JSSI

Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley

Giovanni Francesco Piccione, MD CEO, G&G Aviation

Robert Ricketts, Partner, Holland Knight

