Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - XAU RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: GIG.P) (the "Corporation") regrettably announces the untimely passing of its Chief Financial Officer, Enrico Visentini.

Mr. Visentini played an instrumental role in guiding the Corporation through its initial public offering and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Visentini was an experienced, effective and kind corporate finance professional, and he will be missed.

Mr. Gary Bay, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer until such time as a permanent Chief Financial Officer is found.

The Board of Directors of XAU Resources expresses its sincere condolences to Mr. Visentini's family and friends.

