In the context of the consultation of creditors of Rallye (Paris:RAL) on the liabilities payment proposals (see press release dated 9 December 2019), the general meetings of holders of Rallye bonds have been held today on first convocation, upon convening by DIIS Group acting as representative of each masse of the holders of bonds.

The results are as follows:

ISIN Code

Common Code Title Quorum For Against Abstention Result of the vote FR0012017903 Notes due 31 January 2022 at an annual rate of 3.40% for an aggregate amount of EUR 110,000,000 in full outstanding. 67.27% 34.32% 58.11% 7.57% Rejected at 65.68% FR0013257557

161928615 Notes due 23 January 2023 at an annual rate of 4.371% for an aggregate amount of EUR 350,000,000 in full outstanding. 29.80% 54.55% 45.35% 0.10% Approved at 54.55% FR0011801596

104842763 Notes due 2 April 2021 at an annual rate of 4% for an aggregate amount of EUR 500,000,000 of which EUR 464,600,000 are outstanding. 28.41% 42.35% 53.94% 3.71% Rejected at 57.65% CH0341440326

151872719 Notes due 23 November 2020 at an annual rate of 4% for an aggregate amount of CHF 75,000,000 in full outstanding. 11.05%* n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. CH0398013778

175905111 Notes due 8 February 2024 at an annual rate of 3.25% for an aggregate amount of CHF 95,000,000 in full outstanding. 10.48%* n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. FR0013215415 Non-dilutive cash-settled notes, exchangeable for ordinary shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, due 1 February 2022 at an annual rate of 5.25% for an aggregate amount of EUR 200,000,000 in full outstanding. 38.05% 48.23% 50.59% 1.18% Rejected at 51.77% FR0011567908 Exchangeable notes for ordinary shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, due 2 October 2020 at an annual rate of 1% for an aggregate amount of EUR 374,999,962.14 of which EUR 4.628.847,61 are outstanding. 20.23% 0% 100% 0% Rejected at 100%

As the quorum was not met, the general meeting will resolve upon second convocation on 27 January 2020, at the offices of Linklaters 25, rue de Marignan 75008 Paris France

