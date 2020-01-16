Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Tradegate
16.01.20
18:06 Uhr
3,963 Euro
+0,043
+1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIXIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,962
4,004
19:53
3,972
4,005
19:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KORIAN
KORIAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KORIAN SA42,3000,00 %
NATIXIS SA3,963+1,10 %