Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract signed with Natixis Oddo BHF on KORIAN (Paris:KORI) shares, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of 31 December 2019:
22,025 shares
- 4,274,225.85
It is reminded that when signing the contract, the following assets appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:
21,394 shares
- 3,929,067.95
Over the period from 1st January 2019 to 31 December 2019, were executed:
1,928 purchase transactions
- 2,153 sales transactions
Over the same period, traded volumes represented:
382,712 shares and €14,210,175.86 on purchase
- 399,282 shares and €14,934,503.46 on sale
Next publication: 27 February 2020
Full-Year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-home services.
For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
