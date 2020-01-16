Berman Tabacco Investigates Opera Ltd.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Berman Tabacco (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Opera Ltd. ("Opera" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:OPRA), a Norwegian software company.

On July 27, 2018, Opera filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") concerning the initial public offering ("IPO") of approximately 9.6 million American Depository Shares ("ADS") at $12.00 per share.

On September 20, 2019, Opera filed a prospectus with the SEC concerning a follow-on offering of approximately 7.5 million ADS for $10.00 per share.

On January 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that "Opera drops as much as 19%, most intraday since August 2018, to lowest since April 9, after Hindenburg Research said it sees 70% downside for the shares in a new report."

Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits seeking to recoup losses caused by violations of securities and antitrust laws. The firm has 36 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

