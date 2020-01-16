Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRLX ISIN: US68373M1071 Ticker-Symbol: 2V8 
Tradegate
16.01.20
19:49 Uhr
7,200 Euro
-0,850
-10,56 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,050
7,200
19:53
7,050
7,200
19:52
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2020 | 19:20
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berman Tabacco Investigates Opera Ltd.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Berman Tabacco (www.bermantabacco.com), a national law firm representing investors, is investigating possible securities law violations involving Opera Ltd. ("Opera" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:OPRA), a Norwegian software company.

On July 27, 2018, Opera filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") concerning the initial public offering ("IPO") of approximately 9.6 million American Depository Shares ("ADS") at $12.00 per share.

On September 20, 2019, Opera filed a prospectus with the SEC concerning a follow-on offering of approximately 7.5 million ADS for $10.00 per share.

On January 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that "Opera drops as much as 19%, most intraday since August 2018, to lowest since April 9, after Hindenburg Research said it sees 70% downside for the shares in a new report."

If you would like more information regarding this investigation, or if you wish to share information about the investigation, you can find more information here: https://www.bermantabacco.com/case/opera-ltd/

Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits seeking to recoup losses caused by violations of securities and antitrust laws. The firm has 36 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Contact:
Jay Eng, Esq.
(800) 516-9926

SOURCE: Berman Tabacco



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573296/Berman-Tabacco-Investigates-Opera-Ltd

OPERA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE