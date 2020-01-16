

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $137.5 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $132.9 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $137.5 Mln. vs. $132.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PEOPLES UNITED FINANCIAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de