Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865857 ISIN: US1264081035 Ticker-Symbol: CXR 
Tradegate
16.01.20
17:56 Uhr
68,60 Euro
+1,37
+2,04 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CSX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,19
66,73
22:49
69,29
69,99
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CSX
CSX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CSX CORPORATION68,60+2,04 %