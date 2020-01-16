Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) (the "Petrox") is pleased to announce that Petrox's shares will re-commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open on Monday, January 20, 2020.

