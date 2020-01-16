Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") Mr. Nick DeMare, interim CEO, announces the granting of stock options to directors of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,300,000 common shares, at a price of $0.06 per share, for a period of five years.

About East West Petroleum Corp.

East West Petroleum Corp. (www.eastwestpetroleum.ca) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company established in 2010 to invest in international oil & gas opportunities. The Company has its primary focus on two key areas: New Zealand, where it has established production and cash flow and Romania where it is carried to production on an exploration program. In Romania the Company has exploration rights in four exploration concessions covering 1,000,000 acres in the prolific Pannonian Basin of western Romania with Naftna Industrija Srbije ("NIS"). The Company does not own the acres but has exploration rights.

Nick DeMare, Interim CEO

E: ndemare@chasemgt.com

