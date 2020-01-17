CEO Charles Millard joins RiskFirst as the fintech firm further expands its presence and DB pensions capabilities in the USA and Canada.

Fintech company RiskFirst (A Moody's Analytics Company) has appointed Charles Millard to develop its North American defined benefit (DB) pensions client base, which includes pension plans, consultants and asset managers. Millard, working in an advisory role based in RiskFirst's New York City office, will harness his expertise and extensive network of North American pension plans to help grow RiskFirst's client base in the US and Canada.

RiskFirst provides risk analytics and reporting solutions to the pensions and investment markets through its platform PFaroe, and is firmly established as a market-leader in the UK. RiskFirst has seen significant growth in the US in recent years and is seeking to take this to the next level.

Millard brings valuable experience, having held senior positions within the industry for nearly 20 years, including at the US Government's Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), Citigroup and BP Direct Securities. Through his role as CEO of the PBGC which has a strong focus on the liabilities of corporate pension plans as well as its own liabilities he is well-positioned to understand the challenges facing the industry, and the value of RiskFirst's solution, PFaroeDB, in assisting asset owners and their advisors in zeroing in on dynamic measurements of funded status and liability.

Millard comments: "RiskFirst is a leading organization with cutting-edge technology, and I am extremely pleased to become part of the team. I am looking forward to helping RiskFirst advance its client base and, through the power of its technology, helping to ensure North American pensions can meet the challenges of an increasingly complex market."

Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst, states: "Being able to tap in to Charles's wealth of industry knowledge and reach will be invaluable in helping us to expand our presence and make our unique capabilities more widely known in the US and Canadian markets, and in turn help us to deliver real benefits to the pensions space. We have hired a number of outstanding individuals this year as we expand our North America focus and Charles will play a key role in enabling us to realize our goal of becoming the undisputed leader in these markets."

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology company that provides innovative risk analytics and reporting solutions to asset owners, consultants and asset managers to help grow their businesses. Acquired by Moody's in 2019, RiskFirst's products allow institutional investors to better evaluate risk and understand portfolio performance, enabling better investment decisions. RiskFirst's flagship product, PFaroe DB, is now a market leader in both the UK and US: more than 3,500 pension plans, with in excess of $1.5 trillion in assets, benefit from our technology. With a drive for continuous innovation, RiskFirst has also launched powerful new solutions for endowments, foundations and front-office investment managers, including a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognizes the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com.

