Consistent innovation in the electronics industry is driving the development of smaller and more efficient chipsets and processors, which can offer greater performance in smaller die sizes. Thus, the demand for chipsets for battery-driven devices with limited power supply has increased, which has led to the adoption of SOI wafers in chipset manufacturing. The SOI technology offers several benefits over the traditional bulk CMOS technology. The FD-SOI technology can be used in low-cost applications that use libraries with smaller logic transistor widths. SOI devices also help in achieving a high transistor gain because of its shorter gate length compared with bulk planar metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFETs). SOI technology also helps to reduce the die size, allowing more dies to be extracted from a single wafer. Such benefits help in driving down the cost of wafer fabrication and the power consumption of chipsets. Thus, the growing need for low-power, low-cost semiconductor solutions is expected to drive the growth of the silicon on insulator market.

As per Technavio, the ongoing investments in new fabs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market: Ongoing Investments in New Fabs

The growing demand for SOI from end-users have encouraged several established foundries to expand their 200 mm and 300 mm fabrication capacity for RF-SOI and FD-SOI processes. Major foundries, including Soitec, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, TSMC, and TowerJazz, have announced their plans to construct new fab facilities to gain first-mover advantages in the 5G and next-generation wireless technology markets. In October 2018, GlobalWafers announced its plan to set up a new 300 mm (12 inches) wafer line in Cheonan, South Korea, with an investment of USD 438 million. Such ongoing investments in New Fabs will drive the growth of the SOI market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increase in outsourcing of activities in semiconductor industry and growing adoption of AR and VR technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of the silicon on insulator (SOI) market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the silicon on insulator (SOI) market by type (organic and inorganic), application and by region (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth as more foundries are expected expand their manufacturing capacity over the next five years.

