EQS-News / 17/01/2020 / 11:08 UTC+8 Recently, Goldpac has won the bid for the China T-union project. The winning bid is closely related to Goldpac's focus on national strategic needs, continuous efforts around key industries such as transportation, finance, government affairs, and product planning in advance, and active participation in the national cryptography regulations of the Ministry of Communications. This recognition also verifies Goldpac's leading position and strength in the smart traffic security solutions. On September 19, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council issued the program of "Building National Strength in Transportation", and proposed that first-class facilities, technology, management, and services shall be created, and national strength in transportation that satisfies the public, provides strong guarantees, and leads the world shall be built. As the forerunner of the concept of transportation integration, Goldpac is one of the first batch of enterprises to pass the product qualification certification of the Ministry of Communications. After more than 20 years of technology accumulation, Goldpac has formed a state-of-art R & D system and product line. For a long time, Goldpac has been following up the new development in the transportation industry, analyzing the national policy, and actively participating in the relevant work led by the Ministry of Communications, including the regulation of T-union, the upgrading of traffic cards and equipment in large and medium-sized cities, and the testing of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei interconnection card, etc., to help promoting the iterative improvement of the specifications and products of the Ministry of Communications. So far, it has provided solutions including project construction, upgrading, card design, terminal, service for more than 200 large-scale intelligent transportation projects, such as Guangzhou Yang Cheng Tong, Shenzhen Tong, Hangzhou Citizen Card, Nanjing Citizen Card and so on. In the future, Goldpac will continue to focus on the market demand, adhere to self-driven innovation, accelerate commercialization of technology, promote the construction and coordinated development of the integrated network of transportation services, help to overcome that last crucial hurdle in mutual transportation, promote the cross-industry & cross-regional integration between intelligent city systems, and build an epochal, security and open industrial ecology. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AGSLWXQIYH [1] Document title: Goldpac Won the Bidding for China T-union Project Speeding the Traffic Integration 17/01/2020 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c3845794661f6bee22cdab6257e510c0&application_id=955691&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 16, 2020 22:08 ET (03:08 GMT)