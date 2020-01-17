Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESMG ISIN: FR0010259150 Ticker-Symbol: I7G 
Tradegate
16.01.20
20:38 Uhr
81,35 Euro
+1,25
+1,56 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,25
82,25
16.01.
81,50
81,90
16.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IPSEN SA81,35+1,56 %
NATIXIS SA3,963+1,10 %