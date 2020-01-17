Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2019, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

29,068 shares

- €1,619,779.77

It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

12,751 shares

- €3,137,934.80

Between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 have been executed:

1,955 purchase transactions

- 1,691 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

280,223 shares and €26,511,203.80 to the purchase

- 255,638 shares and €23,923,684.55 to the sell

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.2billion in 2018, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005644/en/

Contacts:

Media

Christian Marcoux

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

+33 (0)1 58 33 67 94

christian.marcoux@ipsen.com

Fanny Allaire

Director, Ipsen France Hub, Global Communications

+33 (0) 1 58 33 58 96

fanny.allaire@ipsen.com

Financial Community

Eugenia Litz

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 1753 627721

eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Myriam Koutchinsky

Investor Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 58 33 51 04

myriam.koutchinsky@ipsen.com