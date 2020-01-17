Cramo Plc / Boels Topholding B.V. Inside Information January 17, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EET NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION" BELOW. Boels Increases the Offer Price to EUR 13.75 per Share under its Recommended Voluntary Public Cash Tender Offer for All Shares in Cramo Plc Boels Topholding B.V. ("Boels" or the "Offeror") has commenced a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Cramo Plc ("Cramo") on November 25, 2019 (the "Tender Offer"). Today, Boels is pleased to announce that it has decided to increase the offer price for each share validly tendered in the Tender Offer to EUR 13.75 in cash, cum dividend (the "Increased Offer Price"). This represents a substantial increase of EUR 0.50 compared to the original offer price of EUR 13.25. The Increased Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 36.1 percent compared to the closing price of the Cramo share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on November 4, 2019, the last trading day prior to the announcement by Cramo that it was evaluating a potential tender offer on November 5, 2019, and 58.5 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price during the 3-month period prior to and up to November 5, 2019. The Increased Offer Price is final and the Offeror will not increase it further. The recommendation of Cramo's Board of Directors to accept the Tender Offer remains unchanged. In addition, in light of the Increased Offer Price and in accordance with applicable law, the Board of Directors of Cramo will supplement its statement of November 20, 2019 regarding the Tender Offer. The acceptance period of the Tender Offer will expire on January 31, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). As previously announced, Boels has obtained all identified required antitrust approvals, marking an important step towards completion of the Tender Offer. Commenting on the Increased Offer Price Pierre Boels, CEO of Boels said: "We continue to have a strong conviction in the strategic combination of Boels and Cramo, and the support for the offer by a vast majority of Cramo's shareholders underscores this. While we believe that our original recommended offer was already an excellent deal for Cramo shareholders, our increased and final offer represents further upside for Cramo shareholders and we look forward to completing the offer on this basis. For those shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer and would like to, we would urge you to do so without delay." Minimum acceptance condition The completion of the Tender Offer remains subject to the condition that the shares tendered into the Tender Offer, together with any shares that the Offeror may acquire outside the Tender Offer, represent more than ninety percent (90%) of the shares of Cramo, on a fully diluted basis, provided that the Offeror may waive such offer condition and complete the Tender Offer so long as, immediately following completion, the Offeror will own at least a majority of the shares of Cramo, on a fully diluted basis. If the minimum acceptance condition is waived and completion of the Tender Offer results in the Offeror holding less than ninety percent (90%) of the shares of Cramo, the Offeror may not be able to initiate compulsory squeeze-out proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act in the short term or at all. As a result, going forward, non-tendering Cramo shareholders would constitute a minority in a company with a controlling shareholder, and may face reduced liquidity, which may adversely affect the value of their shares or otherwise affect their position. The Offeror reserves the right to use any legally permitted method to acquire all of the Cramo shares (or full ownership of Cramo's business) and/or to optimize the corporate, financing and tax structure of Cramo from the combined group's perspective. Cramo shareholders who have already tendered their shares in the Tender Offer do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the increase of the offer price. All shareholders who have validly tendered their shares in Cramo will receive the Increased Offer Price if the Tender Offer is declared unconditional and will be completed. If the willingness of Cramo shareholders, who have already tendered their shares in the Tender Offer, to tender their shares would be affected by a waiver of the minimum acceptance condition, such shareholders are advised to withdraw their tendered shares immediately. Shareholders have the right to withdraw tendered shares until expiration of the acceptance period, after which withdrawal rights will terminate and shares tendered and not withdrawn will be settled as described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Further information In light of the Increased Offer Price, the Offeror will supplement the tender offer document to reflect the amendment and will publish such supplement document as soon as it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. Otherwise the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer remain unchanged. The Offeror may purchase shares in Cramo during or after the offer period also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise outside the Tender Offer. Media Enquiries Cramo: Sohana Josefsson SVP Marketing & Communication, Cramo Plc M: +46 70 508 99 09 E: sohana.josefsson@cramo.com Media Enquiries Boels: Karl Emerick Hanuska Hill+Knowlton Strategies M: +31 6 20111967 E: karl.hanuska@hkstrategies.com Investor Enquiries Cramo: Aku Rumpunen CFO, Cramo Plc M: +358 40 556 3546 E: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com ABOUT BOELS Boels is one of the most renowned equipment rental companies in Europe and the no. 1 player in Benelux, focusing on equipment rental. Boels is a generalist but has throughout the years established specialized divisions. Since its founding in 1977 Boels has grown into a rental company with more than 4200 employees and over 450 depots in 11 countries. The strong expansion of activities is based on autonomous growth as well as a number of strategic acquisitions and has resulted in a doubling of turnover every five years. This makes Boels one of the fastest growing rental companies. ABOUT CRAMO Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. 