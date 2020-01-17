Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On January 13, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,230,954 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.14%. On the same date Bank of America Corporation's also notified Ontex that its wholly-owned subsidiary Merrill Lynch International holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,489,050 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.02%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: January 13, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: January 8, 2020
Thresholds Crossed: 3.00% and 5.00%
Notification by:
Bank of America Corporation
Wilmington, DE (United States)
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of January 13, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
notification
After the transaction
voting
rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Bank of America Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch International
0
661,978
0
0.80%
0.00%
BofA Securities Europe SA
0
5,070
0
0.01%
0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
0
667,048
0
0.81%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
BofA Securities, Inc.
Right to Recall
1,188
0.00%
physical
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation
Rights of Use
23,308
0.03%
physical
BofA Securities Europe SA
Right to Recall
1,708,079
2.07%
physical
BofA Securities Europe SA
Rights of Use
4,259
0.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Right to Recall
40,685
0.05%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
Rights of Use
1,164,231
1.41%
physical
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/10/2020
6,850
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
29/05/2020
20,890
0.03%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/04/2021
31,345
0.04%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
19/10/2020
493
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
31/01/2020
39,106
0.05%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
15/02/2023
1
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
19/10/2020
50,033
0.06%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
31/01/2020
2,459
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
17/03/2021
30,178
0.04%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/10/2020
4,875
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
24/01/2020
340,000
0.41%
cash
Merrill Lynch International
OTC Swaps over Basket
28/02/2020
95,926
0.12%
Cash
TOTAL
3,563,906
4.33%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
4,230,954
5.14%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book going above the 5% exemption.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
