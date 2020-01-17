Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On January 13, 2020, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,230,954 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.14%. On the same date Bank of America Corporation's also notified Ontex that its wholly-owned subsidiary Merrill Lynch International holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,489,050 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.02%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: January 13, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: January 8, 2020

Thresholds Crossed: 3.00% and 5.00%

Notification by:

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE (United States)

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of January 13, 2020:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0 661,978 0 0.80% 0.00% BofA Securities Europe SA 0 5,070 0 0.01% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 0 667,048 0 0.81% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 1,188 0.00% physical Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation Rights of Use 23,308 0.03% physical BofA Securities Europe SA Right to Recall 1,708,079 2.07% physical BofA Securities Europe SA Rights of Use 4,259 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 40,685 0.05% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 1,164,231 1.41% physical Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/10/2020 6,850 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 29/05/2020 20,890 0.03% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/04/2021 31,345 0.04% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 493 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 31/01/2020 39,106 0.05% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 15/02/2023 1 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 50,033 0.06% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 31/01/2020 2,459 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 17/03/2021 30,178 0.04% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/10/2020 4,875 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 24/01/2020 340,000 0.41% cash Merrill Lynch International OTC Swaps over Basket 28/02/2020 95,926 0.12% Cash TOTAL 3,563,906 4.33%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,230,954 5.14%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book going above the 5% exemption.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

