NEO Finance is following the expansion strategy, specified during the IPO, to launch a payment initiation service in five EU countries, and with its brand Neopay is entering the second market after Lithuania, Latvia. The first Latvian customer to start using the service from this Thursday (16-01-2020) is AZETA.LV, an online pharmacy belonging to EUROAPOTHECA - a network of pharmacies operating in the Nordic and Baltic region. Juste Levcenkaite, CEO of AZETA SIA, comments on the following choice: "It is important for our clients both in Lithuania and Latvia to be able to pay in convenient ways, and the process itself has to be quick and easy. That's why we decided to start a partnership with NEO Finance in Latvia as they are as focused on improving the customer experience as we are." Evaldas Remeikis, Chairman of the Board of NEO Finance, emphasizes the importance of such cooperation for the company: "The Latvian market is very important to us due to its geographical location, banks and companies operating there. Many of our Lithuanian customers have e-businesses in this neighboring country as well, so at their request we have started expanding Neopay to Latvia."