The following information is based on the press release from Cramo Oyj (Cramo) published on January 17, 2020 and may be subject to change. Boels Topholding B.V. has announced that it will increase the price for a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Cramo, so that every one (1) Cramo share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of EUR 13.75 per share. If Cramo, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Cramo (CRA1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752935