

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, announced the Group now expects to report underlying operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2019 to be in the range of 39 million to 40 million pounds. Full year edible collagen volumes were flat, for the period. Overall volumes in emerging markets grew 7% for the full year.



For 2020, Devro plc projects to achieve strong volume growth in emerging markets. Devro expects overall Group volumes to be ahead of 2019.



Devro will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 4 March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

