

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported Friday that its third-quarter sales growth was 2.6 percent, particularly reflecting very good Sweet Treats sales which increased 8 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said the strong performance reconfirms its confidence of delivering progress in fiscal 2020. Profit expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



In its trading update for the 13 weeks ended December 28, the company noted that grocery sales grew 0.3 percent in the quarter, as a better UK performance was partly offset by 17 percent drop in International sales.



The UK, which represents around 94 percent of the annual sales, saw revenues increase by 3.6 percent in the quarter.



The company said it continues to outperform its markets, with seven of its largest eight brands growing market share on a year to date basis.



In the Grocery business, Bisto and Ambrosia both grew sales, reflecting advertising investment for Bisto and continued share gains for Ambrosia. Nissin Soba noodles and Cup Noodle grew revenues by nearly 70 percent in the quarter.



Non-branded sales declined by 0.8 percent as a result of decreased business to business volumes.



In Sweet Treats, Mr. Kipling recorded an eighth consecutive quarter of sales growth, with revenues up 10 percent.



Regarding its strategic review, the company said the review is nearing conclusion and a further update is expected to be provided as appropriate.



Alex Whitehouse, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our UK business has now delivered 10 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and has consistently outperformed the market. Our biggest brand, Mr. Kipling, has again been instrumental to this continuing momentum, with increased sales of 10 percent supported by TV advertising and new product ranges.'



