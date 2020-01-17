

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fontana, California-based Baby Trend is recalling about 2,000 units of Tango Mini Strollers over fall concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



According to the agency, both of the stroller's hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure due to which children in the stroller may fall. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported till date.



The recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers manufactured in China, identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top. The affected models are Quartz Pink with model number ST31D09A, Sedona Gray with number ST31D10A, Jet Black with number ST31D11A, and Purest Blue with number ST31D03A.



The agency urged the consumers to immediately stop using the product and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.



In similar incidents, Bexco Enterprises, known as DaVinci, in early December had recalled around 3000 wooden Bailey bassinets for infants, noting that the bassinet's support legs can break, posing a risk to babies.



Thesaurus Global Marketing recently recalled about 370 units of children's tricycles, citing a risk of poisoning due to the excessive amount of lead in the paint.



Crate and Barrel recalled 1,500 push walkers, saying they can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts. Dorel Juvenile Group USA recalled about 24,000 units of inclined sleepers.



Citing the fall hazard, BMC also recently recalled about 840 Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets and Trek Bicycle Corp. recalled about 2,840 units of Trek Super Commuter+ 8S electric bicycles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX