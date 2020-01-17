HONG KONG, Jan 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong based digital identity verification solution Blockpass has been featured in "New Tech: Decentralized Digital Identity (DDID)", the latest research report released by Forrester.First established in 2017, Blockpass has emerged as a leading provider of decentralized digital identity verification solutions, offering KYC-as-a-Service to a global market. Its flagship KYC Connect product offers a comprehensive digital identity verification solution for any industry, including gaming, fintech, financial services, crypto wallets and exchanges, and blockchain Dapps. In September 2018 Blockpass launched the Blockpass Identity Lab (BIL) in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University with a focus on developing a true solution to self sovereign identity. Now in its second year, the Lab has evolved into a true blockchain research facility that will enable the enhancement of the Blockpass solution."It's a real privilege to be included in this report," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "Forrester is independent, unbiased and very well known. Being featured in a Forrester report signals to the rest of the world what we already know: that decentralized digital identity is the future. As technology continues to emerge and evolve it is imperative that regulated industries evolve with it, and Blockpass is proud to provide a solution that facilitates that evolution."First tapped for participation in June 2019, Blockpass was selected for inclusion in the report from a vast array of DDID providers. In recent years, the DDID industry has become increasingly cluttered as new players enter the space trying to tap into emerging technology. With a number of cutting edge developments over the past years and maintaining the highest compliance and safety standards, Blockpass will continue to earn this level of recognition and commendation in the years to come."New Tech: Decentralized Digital Identity (DDID)" is available to Forrester customers, or for purchase at forrester.com.About Blockpass IDNBlockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassContact: Caitlin Fargo, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.