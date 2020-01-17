

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Friday as Chinese GDP data met estimates and tensions eased over a possible escalation in trade tensions between the United States and the EU.



China's GDP data came in line with expectations and there was growth in industrial output and retail sales, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy ended the year on a firmer note.



In the whole year of 2019, China's gross domestic product grew 6.1 percent, which was well within the target of 6-6.5 percent.



EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said he was optimistic that the United States and the European Union could work together on trade.



'I was very happy with the level of engagement, the very positive cooperative spirit we had with all our interlocutors in the administration,' Hogan, who is making his first visit to Washington as trade commissioner said during a speech.



The benchmark DAX was up 88 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,516 after finishing marginally lower on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX