The global body masks market is poised to grow by USD 318.65 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The growth in the wellness industry is propelling the demand for professional masks. In addition, the rise in demand for organic and natural masks is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The global wellness market is witnessing growth due to the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among individuals. This is encouraging salons and spas, key contributors in the global wellness industry, to offer numerous skincare and skin treatment solutions including body masks.

Health problems arising from sedentary lifestyles, hectic work schedules, busy lives, and increasing pollution have increased consumer's inclination toward spa services and beauty treatments. Thus, the growth in the wellness industry will directly impact the sale of skincare products including body masks, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Body Masks Market Companies:

Johnson Johnson Services

Johnson Johnson Services is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers AVEENO REPAIRING CICA Hand Mask, AVEENO RADIANCE BOOSTING Hand Mask, AVEENO REPAIRING CICA Foot Mask, and AVEENO NOURISHING Hand Mask.

KARUNA

KARUNA is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Face, Mud, Body, and Others. The company offers body masks such as AGE-DEFYING+ HAND MASK, EXFOLIATING+ FOOT MASK, and HYDRATING+ HAND MASK.

KOCOSTAR.COM

KOCOSTAR.COM is headquartered in South Korea and operates under various business segments, namely Color and transparent, Face, Flower mask, Foot, Hair, Nail and hand, and Slice mask. The company offers body mask products such as SUNFLOWER MASK SHEET, TULIP FLOWER MASK SHEET, FOOT PEELING PACK, and others.

Lush Retail

Lush Retail is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Bath and shower, Face, Body, Hair, Fragrances, and Spa. The company offers body mask products such as Volcano Foot Mask and Golden Handshake Hot Hand Mask.

NATURA CO

NATURA CO is headquartered in Brazil and offers products through the following business segments: Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop. The company offers body mask products such as SPA OF THE WORLD HIMALAYAN CHARCOAL BODY CLAY.

Body Masks End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Individual

Professional

Body Masks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

