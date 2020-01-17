Cultural Festival in Weifang, Shandong Presents Local New Year Customs

WEIFANG, China, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Weifang Cultural Festival of Chinese New Year Customs & Shandong Intangible Cultural Heritage Month & New Year Celebration, a large-scale event for Spring Festival celebrations, was recently launched on the Commercial & Cultural Street of Weifang Shihu Garden.



This cultural event is divided into two sections. The first section is the Cultural Festival of Chinese New Year Customs, including six activities such as the launching ceremony, the 2020 Shandong Weifang Intangible Cultural Heritage Assembly for New Year Gifts and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Show for Spring Festival Celebration; the second section is the Shihu Garden New Year Culture Temple Fair & Lantern Show, which includes twelve activities such as Lantern Show, Gourmet Festival and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Featured New Year Celebration.



According to Weifang Release, the WeChat Official Account of the Weifang Municipal People's Government, the event aims to improve Weifang's cultural taste, enrich people's cultural life during the Spring Festival, highlight the artistic and historical values of traditional customs, and meet the growing cultural needs of the people.



Weifang, Shandong has profound cultural traditions and numerous intangible cultural heritages, such as the Weifang Kites, the Yangjiabu Woodblock New Year Paintings and the Gaomi Maoqiang Opera. In particular, the Yangjiabu Woodblock New Year Paintings and the Weifang Kites enjoy tremendous popularity in the world.



Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=355890

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=355891