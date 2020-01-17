

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks advanced on Friday as Chinese GDP numbers came in line with analyst estimates and Phil Hogan, the EU trade commissioner, said that U.S. threats to put tariffs on European autos did not come up during talks this week with American trade officials in Washington.



China's GDP data came in line with expectations and there was growth in industrial output and retail sales, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy ended the year on a firmer note.



In the whole year of 2019, China's gross domestic product grew 6.1 percent, which was well within the target of 6-6.5 percent.



Closer home, the euro area current account surplus declined in November from the previous month, the European Central Bank reported.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 34 billion from EUR 36 billion in October. However, the surplus was larger than the EUR 27 billion logged in November 2018.



U.K. retail sales volume, including auto fuel, dropped 0.6 percent month on month in December, following a 0.8 percent decrease in November. This was the fifth consecutive month of no growth.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.65 percent, at 423.23, after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.



Trade-sensitive automakers were moving higher, with Volkswagen and Renault climbing around 1 percent.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. rose half a percent after confirming that it is in discussions with Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co., Ltd., better known as Foxconn, to create a possible equal joint venture to develop and manufacture electric vehicles in China.



Mining giant Anglo American advanced 1.4 percent, Antofagasta added 1.1 percent and Glencore rose 0.6 percent.



British Airways-owner IAG soared 5.5 percent after the airline said it had lifted a restriction on non-EU investors' ability to buy its stock.



Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings fell 1.6 percent despite the company saying it expects Ebitda for 2019 to be at the top end of the guidance range given last October.



Premier Foods rallied 2.2 percent. The company reported that its third-quarter sales growth was 2.6 percent, particularly reflecting very good Sweet Treats sales which increased 8 percent.



Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont jumped 5 percent after its third-quarter total sales grew 6 percent.



Nestlé gained half a percent. The company said that it will invest up to 2 billion Swiss francs to lead the shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics.



