Preparatory Committee of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games: "New Year New Luck,Happy Year Happy Universiade" - Chengdu Universiade themed instant lottery tickets is first released today

CHENGDU,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / An international competition not only makes cities function better, but also makes more citizens and tourists happy and lucky.

What surprise will the 2021 Chengdu Universide bring? The surprise this time is the New Year blessing.

On January 17, the official event of the 31st summer Chengdu Universide -"Show Youth, Run Universiade" , namely, the opening ceremony of the lottery tickets was held at terminal T2 in Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. At the scene, the Universiade mascot "Rongbao" gave out the Universiade lottery tickets to the passengers who had just arrived in Chengdu, and offered a blessing from the Universiade: "New Year New Luck , Happy Year Happy Universiade"

During the Spring Festival, Chengdu Universiade and Southwest Branch of Air China will jointly give more than 20,000 Universiade lottery tickets to passengers from home and abroad for free"sharing the fortune of international events.

6 types of creative lotteries show the charm of "Chengdu on Culture, Tourism, Sports, Gourmet, Music and Exhibition"

The top prize is 100,000 yuan

"Show Youth" blooms the youthful vitality of the Universiade, while "Run Universiade" is a pun, a sincere blessing for the whole world from Chengdu Universiade.

According to the introduction, there were 6 lottery tickets with the theme of Chengdu Universiade released today. Behind them are the charm of the city brand of "Chengdu on Culture, Tourism, Sports, Gourmet, Music and Exhibition". The 6 lottery tickets respectively correspond to the image of The World Famous Cultural and Creative City, The World Famous Tourist City, The World Famous Event City, the International Food Capital, the International Music Capital and the International Exhibition Capital. lottery tickets design adheres to the concept of cultural creativity and takes hand-drawn elements as the main style.

In particular, the hand-drawn universiade mascot "Rongbao" met with citizens and tourists as the "protagonist" of the lottery tickets for the first time. 6 extended creative images symbolize youth, fashion, vitality and loveliness, making the sound of photos and praises at the press conference surging.

The game method of "Show Youth, Run Universiade" is simple and interesting, It adopted the classic play method of "finding the winning symbol". You can scrape off the covering coating. If the winning mark "Universiade" appears, the amount shown below the mark will be won. The maximum bonus is up to 100000 yuan.

"The date of the Chengdu universiade is getting closer and closer. The sale of the universiade lottery tickets also provides the most convenient and timely way for Chengdu citizens to participate in the universiade in 2021,We want to "Show Youth , Run Universiade" with young people all over the world in this way," said one lottery tickets winner.

In fact, there are many "lucky things". During the preparation and implementation phase of the universiade, hundreds of supporting activities will be held simultaneously, covering sports, music, film and television, entertainment, services, retail and other fields, the event which called lottery tickets to celebrate the New Year is just one of them. This major sports event will bring "happiness" to everyone in Chengdu.

