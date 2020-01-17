Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2020
17.01.2020
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 17

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified that on 16 January 2020 Richard Yerbury, Group Corporate Development and Operations Director transferred 29,361 ordinary shares held in his own name, to his spouse, Victoria Yerbury.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Yerbury
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Development and Operations Director - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of 29,361 ordinary shares held in PDMR's name to his spouse, Victoria Yerbury, for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil29,361


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

17 January 2020

