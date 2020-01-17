

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation increased as estimated in December, final data from Eurostat reported Friday.



Inflation rose to 1.3 percent in December, as initially estimated, from 1 percent in November. A similar higher rate was last seen in June.



Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 1.3 percent in December. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on January 7.



Month-on-month, overall consumer prices gained 0.3 percent and core consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in December.



