BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: BANCA IFIS: 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Mestre (Venice), 17th January 2020 - Banca IFIS announces the publication dates for its 2020 financial results:

Tuesday 11/02/2020 Approval of 2019 preliminary results Thursday 12/03/2020 Approval of 2019 draft annual report and invitation to the General Shareholders' Meeting Thursday 23/04/2020 Annual General Meeting to approve the 2019 annual report Thursday 07/05/2020 Approval of 2020 first quarterly report Thursday 06/08/2020 Approval of half-yearly report at 30 June 2020 Thursday 05/11/2020 Approval of third quarterly report 2020

As already stated in the press release of 19th January 2018, Banca IFIS has decided to continue preparing and publishing its quarterly information in accordance with previous practice and until otherwise decided, in compliance with the provisions of the Italian Stock Exchange Regulation regarding the STAR segment. This decision was taken in order to ensure continuity and frequency of information for the financial community, in adherence with Banca IFIS's corporate policy regarding delivery of information on its financial and operating performance to the market and investors.

Any subsequent changes to the information contained in the calendar will be promptly published.

The Chief Executive Officer

Luciano Colombini

Attachment