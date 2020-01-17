Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce fourth quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss fourth quarter 2019 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Results link on Eaton's home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available from this web link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 101,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

Contacts:

Cara Klaer, Media Relations, +1 (248) 864-9875

caralklaer@eaton.com

Yan Jin, Investor Relations, +1 (440) 523-7558