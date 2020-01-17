BizLink Technology (Changzhou) Ltd starts construction of a new production facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2019, BizLink Technology (Changzhou) Ltd held a ceremony for the groundbreaking on the construction of the new manufacturing plant in Changzhou, China's Xinbei district. BizLink Technology (Changzhou) Ltd will relocate part of its production of parts and accessories for PC power supply wire harnesses, complete wire harnesses for Tesla vehicles, as well as charging cables and piles to the new plant. Investment in the project totaled US$120 million with registered capital of US$40 million. Upon completion, the facility's output is expected to generate sales of 1 billion yuan (approx. US$140 million) annually.

BizLink is a leading provider of reliable interconnect solutions for high-frequency signal transfer equipment, server connection lines, automotive main wire bundles, electric vehicle battery management wire bundles and wires for Class I and Class II medical equipment. With annual sales of approximately 3 billion yuan (approx. US$450 million), BizLink has built a long list of customers in both the electrical and automotive worlds. With a registered capital of US$5 million, BizLink Technology (Changzhou) Ltd estimates that it generated 672 million yuan (approx. US$97 million) in sales and contributed 33 million yuan (approx. US$4.8 million) in taxes for 2019.

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)



Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation. Related Links: www.cznd.gov.cn

