Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 384.54p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.37p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---