Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.01.2020 | 12:46
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 16 January 2020 were:

675.75p  Capital only
683.09p  Including current year income
675.75p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
683.09p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 66,172 ordinary shares on 14th
January 2020, the Company has 77,306,695 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
3,223,631 which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2020 PR Newswire