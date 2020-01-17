Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853390 ISIN: AN8068571086 Ticker-Symbol: SCL 
Tradegate
17.01.20
13:11 Uhr
35,700 Euro
+0,800
+2,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,600
35,800
13:13
35,600
35,800
13:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED35,700+2,29 %