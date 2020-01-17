The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market is poised to grow by USD 518.2 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Portable ophthalmic ultrasound devices and On-platform ophthalmic ultrasound devices), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders along with growing awareness about treatment options will drive market growth. In addition, technological advances in ophthalmic ultrasound devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, diabetic eye disease, cataract, and glaucoma is increasing. The leading cause of blindness among people in the US is cataract. Many suffer from refractive error such as presbyopia, hyperopia, myopia, and astigmatism. This is driving the demand for ophthalmic ultrasound devices such as A-scan and B-scan for the diagnosis of eye diseases. Moreover, organizations such as WHO and International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) have introduced a global initiative, VISION 2020, to minimize avoidable blindness caused by ocular diseases. This is encouraging early diagnosis of diseases using ophthalmic ultrasound devices. Thus, the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and their growing awareness is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Companies:

DGH Technology

DGH Technology is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Pachymeters, A B Scans, and Diamond Knives. The company offers DGH 8000, which is a portable ophthalmic ultrasound device. It provides high-resolution video loops and still images.

Ellex Medical Lasers

Ellex Medical Lasers is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business units: Laser and Ultrasound, Ellex iTrack, and 2RT. The company offers Eye One, which is an easy-to-use, compact design portable ophthalmic ultrasound device.

NIDEK

NIDEK is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Ophthalmology Optometry, Lens Edging, and Coating. The company offers Echoscan US-4000, which includes features such as B-scan and is integrated with a biometer and a pachymeter.

Quantel Medical

Quantel Medical is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Ophthalmology and Point of Care. The company offers ABSolu, which is an on-platform ophthalmic ultrasound device. It has a 20 MHz B probe with 5-ring annular array technology and an integrated motion sensor.

Sonomed Escalon

Sonomed Escalon is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Diagnostic Solutions and Surgical Solutions. The company offers VuPad, which is a portable ophthalmic ultrasound device. It provides options such as A-scan, B-scan, and UBM.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Portable

On-platform

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

