Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 286.1838 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3153060 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 41183 EQS News ID: 955895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)