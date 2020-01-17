Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.9721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1592529 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 41211 EQS News ID: 955953 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 17, 2020 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)