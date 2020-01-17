Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 228.4945 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 224468 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 41320 EQS News ID: 956171 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)