Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 12:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.8703 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2440116 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 41338 EQS News ID: 956207 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 06:45 ET (11:45 GMT)