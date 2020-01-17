Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.2026 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17732702 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 41322 EQS News ID: 956175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 17, 2020 06:47 ET (11:47 GMT)