Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 12:50 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.6278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149

January 17, 2020 06:50 ET (11:50 GMT)