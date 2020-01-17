Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2020 / 12:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.8365 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 108895036 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 41207 EQS News ID: 955945 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 06:53 ET (11:53 GMT)