

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $178.7 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $168.8 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.28 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $178.7 Mln. vs. $168.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



