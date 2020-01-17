Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the third phase expansion of its digital mining efforts is now underway and will result in an estimated increase of deployed digital mining assets by 50% overall.

The Corporation expects that with this latest addition of approximately half a million dollars of new mining assets, and in light of the increasing returns in the market over the last quarter, Bluesky is well positioned to see an exponential increase in realized revenue from its increased mining presence and benefit from the current trend of increasing Bitcoin value.

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman / COO stated: "We are continuing to work at an expedited pace as we rapidly expand our capability and active mining operations. Select clusters of our Mining Assets have been built around a highly customized GPU based mining architecture which has been optimized to maximum efficiency using advanced techniques by Bluesky. Our advanced hardware customization efforts along with the proprietary purpose built creation of dedicated mining rigs has now demonstrated in production an increase of hashing capability of approximately 20% over standard specifications while at the same time demonstrating a trend of beneficial decreased power consumption per custom rig deployment in the range of 20% lower than industry standard numbers. Our advanced hardware and software customizations stand to position Bluesky's mining assets with better hashing capability than industry norms while at the same time using less power than industry standards therefore increasing revenue capability over competitors, and at the same time, decrease the costs associated with delivering that mined revenue. Our current expansion efforts have us geographically diversifying our physical mining operations to ensure an always 'up and mining' profile."

The Corporation also announce today that it had retained Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("MRC") to provide market making services in accordance with CSE policies. MRC will trade the securities of the Corporation on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by MRC, the Corporation will pay MRC a monthly cash fee of $3,500 CDN for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. The Corporation and MRC are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. MRC will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by MRC.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com



Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

