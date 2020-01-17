Tariffs ranged from €0.0470 to €0.0620 as the solar power price rose from the last national procurement round, which settled at €0.0459-0.0520 in October for an average €0.0490/kWh. Some 501 MW of generation capacity was allocated in the latest exercise.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency - the Bundesnetzagentur - has published the results of the second special tender held for PV projects with a generation capacity of more than 750 kW. Last month's procurement round was significantly oversubscribed with the agency receiving 346 bids for projects with a total generation ...

