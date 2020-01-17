Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Issue of Equity

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 100,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of 76.77p per share. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the Company's block listing facility and the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 172,394,855 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

17 January 2020