X2O Media Announces Interactive Virtual Classroom Experience to Engage Remote Students in Real-Time

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media today announced the enterprise-grade Virtual Classroom experience, an innovative solution that has changed how remote students access, communicate and collaborate with their peers, will be demonstrated at The Bett Show next week. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, designed the experience to enable higher education institutions to offer remote students a unique learning experience to allow them to participate in everything that is taking place within the live classroom. X2O Media can be found in booth SE24 at The Bett Show, which features marketing information technology in education, being held January 22 - 25, 2020 in London.

The X2O Media Virtual Classroom blended learning environment connects users as an effective way to provide an interactive, real-time learning experience for in-class and remote participants alike. The Virtual Classroom features next-generation technology complete with high-definition, directional audio/visual communication, an intuitive interface, interactive large whiteboards and presentation monitors with numerous content sharing and collaboration tools. Multiple camera views, including a unique perspective view camera for each remote participant, enables presenters to deliver the same instructions and content simultaneously to onsite as well as remote participants.

"We see that as a result of the accessibility of high-speed internet, enrollment in distance learning courses is increasing. Coupled with shifts in global economies, students are turning to online courses to complete degrees or to improve their career potential. Universities worldwide need to step up and meet the unique needs of their growing distance learning students. With X2O Media's virtual classroom higher education institutions can supply the increasing demand for online courses. The highly social peer-to-peer communication gives remote students an unparalleled experience and helps them achieve a high level of success in their online course," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

Rob Brinklow, Sales Manager at X2O Media Europe adds, "Today, technology enables forms of communication and collaboration undreamt of in the past. X2O Media is bridging distance learning spaces to link the global remote learning community with a common purpose. We look forward to showcasing the classroom's power and features during The Bett Show where you can experience first-hand the X2O Virtual Classroom at Stand SE24."

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services for higher education and corporate learning centers to build virtual classrooms as well as, solutions to provide emerging visual communications, and real-time data visualization. The award-winning X2O Platform brings advanced education opportunities to people across the globe. Remote students can experience and participate in everything that takes place in the live classroom. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. For more information, contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O updates on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at stratacache.com , follow on LinkedIn or on Twitter .

