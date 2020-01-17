

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The number of Amazon Prime members in the U.S. is growing slowly, but steadily, a recent study has shown.



According to the survey by the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, LLC or CIRP, the number of Amazon Prime members in the U.S. is estimated to have risen to 112 million in December 2019 from just over 100 million in the same period of the prior year.



In contrast, the number of Amazon Prime members was just over 50 million in December 2015.



'While US Amazon Prime member growth has slowed considerably from even a few years ago, it continues steadily. It grew 11% in 2019, the same rate as 2018, with a surprisingly strong December 2019 quarter,' said Josh Lowitz, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP.



Prime members accounted for about 65 percent of Amazon shoppers in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the CIRP data.



The data is based on the survey of 500 U.S. customers who made a purchase at Amazon.com during the period from September to December 2019.



The survey noted that the growth in Prime membership is primarily due to Amazon's one-day delivery, along with the overall growth in online shopping.



In April 2019, Amazon had announced a plan to offer free one-day shipping as the default for Amazon Prime members, instead of the free two-day Prime shipping offered until then.



According to the CIRP data, one of the factors aiding Prime membership growth in the U.S. is the introduction of the monthly subscription plan by Amazon in 2016. The monthly subscription plan costs $12.99, while a yearly subscription costs $119.



The survey found that 52 percent of U.S. Amazon Prime members paid monthly for their membership in 2019, compared to 21 percent in 2016.



Mike Levin, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP, noted that the monthly membership option has made it easier for customers to join, without committing to a significant annual fee.



In addition, the monthly membership plan also allows members to stop and re-start a membership to match their shopping patterns. This too has helped in the recent quarterly membership growth.



