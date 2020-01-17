Fastbase Inc.: Google Ads Customer Match becoming even more powerful as a marketing channel using intelligent analytics by Fastbase

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Fastbase (OTC PINK:FBSE) now offers support for targeting Google Ads directly to businesses based on market trends and business behaviour. With its massive database of insights into what billions of businesses are looking for, Fastbase perfectly augments Google Ads Customer Match.

"Ads can be dynamically generated so that every single ad is unique to the individual or business it's targeting." says Rasmus Refer, CEO of Fastbase, continuing "Our customers are increasingly looking for personalization as a market advantage and the combination of Fastbase analytics and Google Ads Customer Match fills that space".

Customer Match offers unique opportunities to get new leads much more effectively than traditional Google Ads and is especially recommended for global B2B companies and top brands. Customer Match lets you use your online and offline data to reach and re-engage with your customers across Search, Shopping, Gmail, YouTube and Display networks.

Using the Fastbase database of business contacts, Customer Match ads can be targeted to selected customers and contacts. It is a useful advertising tool for many business goals, from increasing brand awareness to driving conversions. Here are a few examples of different audiences you can target with Customer Match:

On the Search Network and Google Shopping, you can optimize campaigns by adjusting the bid based on what you know about your customers' activities.

On Gmail, you can reach customers or similar audiences using personalized ads at the top of their inbox tabs.

On YouTube, you can reach new audiences, by targeting those audiences similar to your most valuable customers.

You can also reach your customers or similar audiences using personalized ads on the Google Display Network.

Fastbase and Customer Match is a powerful combination and to ensure customers get the most from it Fastbase offers free live support for Google Ads Customer Match from

Visit Customer Match for Google Ads powered by Fastbase.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Delaware/Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior.

The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads is a freemium Google Analytics add-on that provides a company's visitor information for the past 90 days with all data available for download to CSV and Excel formats. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months. Fastbase analyses over 8-10 billion website visitors each month from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company.

Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

CONTACT:

Rasmus Refer, CEO

rr@fastbase.com

Phone +45 33 11 11 13

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

