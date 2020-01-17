The debt-saddled developer has turned to another of its state-owned backers to dig it out of a hole as it scrambles to raise $242 million in eight days.With its latest state-owned potential saviour dragging its heels over a critical bail-out, indebted Chinese solar project developer Panda Green this afternoon turned to one of its other Beijing-owned shareholders to get it out of a fix. The Hong Kong-listed developer must raise US$242 million to settle 8.25% senior notes due to mature in eight days' time and yesterday saw a hoped-for HK$1.79 billion (US$230 million) bail-out by state-owned Beijing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...